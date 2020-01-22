Private sector condemns Lawrence over call for polling stations assembly

The Private Sector Commission last evening condemned as “a direct threat to the peaceful conduct of the elections” calls by members of the governing coalition for their supporters to remain outside polling places until the Statement of Poll is posted.

The statement seemed to be particularly directed at the Chair of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Volda Lawrence who told a crowd at the Kitty Market square on Sunday “to remain there until they get it right” before declaring that party supporters should “follow the ballot box” and ensure that it is properly sealed by APNU+AFC party agents.

They further note “other similar reports in the media have been attributed to Winston Jordan and Mr. Basil Williams” but make no reference to actual statements made by either of the two men.