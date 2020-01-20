Volda Lawrence urges supporters to be vigilant at close of polls

Supporters of the APNU+AFC coalition must be prepared to play their part at the close of polls on elections day and be ready to guard against any interference during the counting of ballots at polling stations, Chair of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) Volda Lawrence told a gathering at Kitty Market Square last night.

Lawrence told supporters that after voting for the general and regional elections is closed at 6 pm on March 2, they must be ready to work the “nightshift” and be watchful during the tabulation of ballots.

“And after 6 o clock hit, comrades, you should already have your bath and put on your nightshift clothing. You understand what I am saying comrades? This is not a time to be caught sleeping; they must not catch us sleeping. At 6 o clock, you return to work at the places of polling and you will remain out there and let our staff inside know you are out there; just let them know everything is covered APNU+ AFC,” Lawrence said. The PNCR is the largest constituent of APNU.