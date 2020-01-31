Gov’t support seen as crucial to staging CARIFTA Games

The support of government is necessary if Guyana is to successfully stage the Golden Jubilee edition of the CARIFTA Games next year.

This is according to Keith Joseph, General Secretary of North America, Central America and Caribbean Athletic Association (NACAC), the body responsible for the annual Games.

The Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) is tasked with staging the 50th fixture but Joseph noted that “all hands on deck” approach will be needed for Guyana to pull off an event of such magnitude.

Joseph made his comments yesterday during a press briefing at the National Resource Centre.

Said Joseph “None of this is possible without the full support of the government. The Games will be a boost for Guyana and it offers the country an opportunity for to showcase what it has to offer.”

Joseph who is currently in Guyana with President of NACAC, Mike Sands, on a fact-finding mission, further added “CARIFTA 2021 will not just be a sport event but a sports tourism event”.

The Games are set to attract in excess of 600 athletes from 27 territories, 200+ officials and delegates along with almost 2000 travelling fans.

Meanwhile, Sands and Joseph’s main purpose for coming to the 592 for the first time was to gauge the progress and the capability of the National Track and Field Centre at Leonora.

After visiting the venue on Tuesday, the duo gave it a thumbs up and it is now up to Guyana to deliver.

“We have the confidence that Guyana is indeed ready” said Sands.

Joseph and Sands agreed that although there is some work to be done at the venue, it has a lot of space and the potential of the facility is immense, not only for the Easter weekend Games in 2021 but for future events.

The NACAC officials highlighted during the visit that technical help will be provided if the AAG desires and as much as 20 local officials are scheduled to benefit from general and specialised training in the months ahead.

During the press conference, brief remarks were made by AAG’s head, Aubrey Hutson who thanked the duo for visiting these shores and stated that it will be an honour and a privilege for Guyana to host the prestigious event.

The Games started in 1972 serving as the premier junior regional championship for the Caribbean/CARICOM Region.