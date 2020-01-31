Mocha brushes aside Alexander Village in Futsal Championship

Mocha brushed past Alexander Village 3-1 when the Magnum Tonic Wine Mashramani Cup Futsal Championship continued yesterday at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.
Amos Ramsay recorded a double in the third and 16th minute for the victor. Adding a goal in the ninth minute was Dellon John. For the loser, Orville Stewart scored in the 12th minute.
Also, Future Stars and Spot-7 battled to a scoreless draw in the opening match of the evening. Up to press time, the remaining fixture were underway. The event continues tomorrow at the same venue with another round of fixtures.