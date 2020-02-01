Attorney General leads list of APNU+AFC MPs delinquent in declaring assets

Attorney General Basil Williams, Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan, and Speaker of the National Assembly Dr Barton Scotland are among 74 public officials who have been identified as being delinquent in filing their declaration of assets for last year, according to the Integrity Commission.

Williams and Bulkan are two of 20 former Members of Parliament [Parliament was dissolved on December 30th] included on a list published by the commission in the Official Gazette yesterday afternoon. In fact, the only former MPs who remain delinquent are A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) members. Clerk of the National Assembly Sherlock Isaacs was also included on the list.

The list was not published in the local newspapers as was done in 2018, likely owing to the Integrity Commission’s persisting financial woes. The body’s Chairman Kumar Doraisami had told Stabroek News last year that financial constraints were preventing the commission from doing several things, including publishing the list of delinquent public officers.