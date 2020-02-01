Granger announces squatter resettlement initiative

President David Granger last evening announced plans for a squatter resettlement body as he sought to make his case for re-election to residents of Region Three (Essequibo Islands/West Demerara), where he also touted conditional cash transfers for families with school-age children from oil revenues and access to farming lands for laid off sugar workers.

As was the case in other traditional PPP/C strongholds where the APNU+AFC has held rallies in the run up to the upcoming March 2nd polls, Granger emphasised the need for wresting control from the former governing party, which he said was weakening.

“Under Jagan, they got 72% of the vote in this region. Under Jagdeo, that went to 65%. The support is dropping. In regions Two, Three, Five and Six, the numbers are falling. The longer Jagdeo runs the PPP, the better it is for APNU+AFC. The PPP doesn’t have strongholds anymore,” he argued while addressing a huge crowd at the Leonora Track and Field Centre.