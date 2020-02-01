Living in New York and having difficulty getting NIS pension

Dear Editor,

Please publish this letter I am sending to highlight my encounter with the general manager, customer relations and the pensions section of the NIS. I have resided in the USA since 2010 and have asked NIS to pay a representative I have nominated and whom the NIS has not acknowledged by countersigning the notarised form (and this was done at the CGNY) together with my life certificate attached.

It seems that NIS is waiting my expiration before they can act as I am very far from that institution. My emails since last year to the GM, pensions section and Baxter, the public relations officer are yet to be answered. Why? Because I asked them for the authority for the request for my passport to be notarised and sent them. So they chose not to respond. Regulation 42 of the NIS Act chapter 36:01 never stated that that is a method/criteria to authenticate an overseas pensioner rather NIS representatives at the Consul General New York did just that for them so what is the reason behind them asking me for my passport before they would be inclined in countersigning my/their form for my representative to uplift my few pennies as old age pension?

Yours faithfully,

Narad Persaud

B-0345348 NIS#