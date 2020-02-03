Bosai gets green light to use rehabilitated tailings pond

Three weeks after a spill from bauxite miner Bosai’s tailings pond resulted in its operations at Linden being effectively halted, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has granted approval for the company to recommence discharging slurry into its tailings pond after deficiencies were remedied.

EPA Executive Director Dr Vincent Adams told Stabroek News last week that the agency is satisfied with the US$10,000 in improvements Bosai made to this aspect of its operations over the past two weeks. He said the approval to recommence discharging slurry into the tailings pond will be granted.

The approval will allow Bosai to recommence the washing of bauxite, which was effectively stopped when the company was slapped with a cease order regarding the discharge of slurry into the pond. The company was also informed that it could not recommence that aspect of its operations until it satisfied the EPA that the tailings pond was environmentally sound.