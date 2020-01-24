In wake of leak, Bosai to complete work on tailings pond today

The Linden-based Bosai Minerals Group (Guyana) has promised to complete repair works on its tailings pond today and, will be hoping that the standard of work is good enough to persuade the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to grant the company permission to recommence the discharge of water into the pond.

On 10th January 2020, EPA Director General, Vincent Adams, ordered the Chinese company to halt the discharge of water into the tailings pond after a breach of the pond led to the flooding of the yards of six residents of the Linden community of Noitgedacht. Residents suffered financial losses in varying degrees, but have since been reimbursed in full by Bosai, which also cleaned up the discharge, although residue of the discharge was still visible the day following the spill.

Bosai was fined $1 million for the breach, which Adams had said was related to another environmental incident at the same operation in November, for which the bauxite company was also fined $1 million.