EPA ‘generally pleased’ with new Bosai tailings pond

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is generally pleased with the US$10,000 improvements which the Linden-based Bosai Minerals Group (Guyana) has effected to its once problematic tailings pond, says EPA Senior Environmental Officer, Collis Primo, although he said recommendations will be made on how the facility can be further improved.

Primo led a team to inspect the facility yesterday with a view to determine whether the bauxite mining company will be granted permission to recommence washing bauxite, and to discharge the resulting slurry into the tailings pond. Primo said that this decision could be made by tomorrow, earliest, or 5th February latest.

On 10th January 2020, the EPA ordered the Chinese company to halt the discharge of water into the tailings pond after a breach of the pond led to the flooding of the yards of six residents of the Linden community of Noitgedacht. Since this time, the company has been working to improve the pond. Meanwhile, its operations remain at a virtual standstill.