Ace Warriors, GYO end in exciting draw 

What appeared to be a likely victory for host Gandhi Youth Organisation (GYO) against Ace Warriors, ended in a draw as the latter’s lower order produced a stubborn batting effort to hold the host in the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA), Noble House Seafoods second-division, two-day competition yesterday.

At the beginning of the day, GYO did not enforce the follow on after bundling out Ace Warriors for 81 at stumps on Saturday. The host, who had a 191 runs lead, went on to score 225 for six in their second innings to extend the overall lead to 416.

Wicket-keeper/batsman Jason Sinclair was at the forefront of GYO’s second innings, stroking an unbeaten 101, lacing 17 fours and one six. He shared in a 79-run stand with Chris Deonarine (50) who recorded his second half century of the match.

Davindra Lall (3-40) and Panraj Lall (2-60) were among the wickets for Ace Warriors who held on at the end of the day, reaching 128-9 in 39 overs at stumps to secure the draw.

N. White top scored with 40 while Mark Cumberbatch made an unbeaten 30 as Divesh Ramjattan picked up 3-24. Demeter Cameron (2-14) ended the match with seven scalps.