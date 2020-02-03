Seven make CARIFTA Games qualifying times

Seven track and field athletes potentially booked their tickets to compete at the 49th CARIFTA Games in Bermuda over the Easter weekend following the first trials yesterday at the National Track and Field Centre.

Usual suspects, Adriel Austin, Princess Browne, Wesley Tyndall, Keliza Smith, Annalisa Barclay along with Trevon Hamer and Randy Hamilton were the athletes who equalled or bettered the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) qualifying standard in their respective events.

With their heroics, the standout teen stars perhaps punched their tickets to the island to compete at the prestigious April 10-13 fixture which will be staged at the Bermuda National Sports Centre.

Here are the day’s highlights:

Girls U-17 800m

Austin, a bronze medalist in the Girls U-17 800m at the Games last year in the Cayman Islands, clocked 2:16.37s to go under the AAG’s mark set at 2:19.00.

Girls U-20 Triple Jump

Browne had a personal best of 12.65m yesterday in her pet event. Browne who turns 17 next month, will be looking to return to the CARIFTA Games Easter weekend in Bermuda to add to her two bronze medals she won in 2018 and 2019.

Boys U-17 Long Jump

Tyndall, more known for his record breaking exploits in the sprints, took his talents to the pit and disturbed the sand with a giant leap of 7.02m, eclipsing the qualifying standard (6.70m) set by the AAG.

Girls U-20 Long Jump

Smith and Barclay both made hay in the brilliant sunshine yesterday as they went above the AAG’s mark (5.70m) set in the event. Smith recorded 5.86m while Barclay’s best jump was 5.75m.

The other two qualifiers were U-17 triple jumper, Trevon Hamer (13.75m) and Boys U-20 javelin thrower, Randy Hamilton (59.28m).

Meanwhile, Seon Booker (Boys U-17 800 and 1500m) and Deshana Skeete (Girls U-20 100 and 200m) won their respective events yesterday but still have a bit of work to do in order to clinch a berth at the Games.

The pair along with the other athletes will get a chance to look their spots on the team when the other two trials run off on February 22 and March 14-15 at the same venue.

Note: At last year’s Games, the local 21-member contingent climbed the podium steps, a record 10 occasions, earning four gold medals, two silver and four bronze.

The games are considered one of the best development meets in the world.(Emmerson Campbell)