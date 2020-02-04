Former worker gets 30 years for murder of Hamson’s store owner -berated for betrayal of family

Floyd Ramit was yesterday morning sentenced to 30 years in jail for killing his boss, the owner of Hamson’s General Store, Abdool Farouk Ghanie, during a robbery.

Appearing before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the High Court in Georgetown, Ramit pleaded guilty to the capital charge which stated that between April 15th and April 16th, 2015, he, in the company of others, murdered Ghanie in the course or furtherance of a robbery.

The court heard from Prosecutor Tuanna Hardy that Ramit, who had his own living quarters at his boss’ premises, took other persons to the man’s residence, where they attacked and proceeded to rob him.