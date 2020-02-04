Sears, Atkins lead Capital FC past Hi-Stars

Capital FC overcame Hi-Stars 2-1 when the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) sanctioned ‘Mash Cup’ commenced on Sunday at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground, Linden.

Keon Sears and Emmanuel Atkins recorded goals in the 39th and 68th minute respectively to secure the vital result. For the loser, Martin Leacock netted in the 52nd minute.

The experienced Sears opened the scoring with a trademark finish. Awarded a free kick outside the left of the penalty box, Sears placed a curling right footed effort into the right corner, giving the goalkeeper no chance. Upon the resumption of action, Leacock made his presence felt to level proceedings. Takes with the responsibility of penalty kick following a handball infraction, Leacock made no mistake from the distance as he placed his effort beyond the reach of the diving shot-stopper.

Nonetheless, Atkins got into the scoring act 16 minutes later, recording what proved to be the eventual go-ahead winner. Racing into the area, Atkins slammed his effort into the back of the net after receiving a perfectly weighted cross from the right side of the field.

Meanwhile Coomacka and Winners Connection battled to a 1-1 stalemate. The opening goal went in favor of Coomacka as Shaquille Frank scored in the 29th minute.

Racing into the center of the 18 yard area, Frank uncorked a powerful right foot effort which settled into the back of the net. The score remained unchanged heading into the halftime interval.

Winners Connection would eventually grab the equalizer six minute before the end of regulation time compliments of a Anthony Layne strike.

It was an moment of individual skill from Layne who rifled a powerful strike from the top of the 18 yard area into the far corner.

The event continues tomorrow at the same venue with another round of matches. At 19:00hrs, Botofago lock horns with Amelia’s Ward Panthers while the second match will pit Netrockers against Milerock from 21:00hrs.