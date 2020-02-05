Injury ends Rohit’s NZ tour, India recall Shaw

NEW DELHI, (Reuters) – India opening batsman Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the rest of the tour of New Zealand after suffering a calf strain in the final Twenty20 international in Mt. Maunganui, the country’s cricket board (BCCI) said yesterday.

Rohit retired hurt on Sunday when he was on 60 off 41 balls. He received treatment for several minutes in the 17th over but hobbled off three deliveries later and was unable to continue.

“He underwent an MRI scan in Hamilton on Monday. The opening batsman has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI and test series and will be referred to the National Cricket Academy for further management of his injury,” the BCCI said in a statement.

India, who swept New Zealand 5-0 in the T20 series, play three ODIs starting Wednesday in Hamilton and selectors have named Mayank Agarwal as Rohit’s replacement in the 50-overs squad.

Prithvi Shaw, who was sidelined first by an ankle injury and then a doping ban last year, was named in the 16-member test squad and is expected to open with Agarwal with fellow 20-year-old Shubhman Gill as the reserve opener.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah returns to the test squad after a stress fracture on his lower back kept him out of the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh last year.

Quick Ishant Sharma was also named in the squad but his participation is subject to him clearing a fitness test after suffering an ankle injury during a domestic match last month.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav was left out but Rishabh Pant retained his place in the side though Wriddhiman Saha remains India’s preferred test wicketkeeper.

Wellington hosts the first test from Feb. 21 and the second begins in Christchurch eight days later.

India will also be without all-rounder Hardik Pandya for the test series as he recovers from a back injury.

On the New Zealand team, a shoulder injury has ruled out skipper Kane Williamson from the first two one-dayers. He will be replaced by left-handed batsman Mark Chapman.

India test squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma (subject to fitness).