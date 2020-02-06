New Amsterdam man found in canal was murdered

The New Amsterdam, Berbice man who was found floating in a canal in the town last week was murdered, the autopsy found and a suspect who is in police custody has since confessed to the crime.

The partly decomposed body of Cleon Anthony Outar, 28, a labourer of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, was found floating in the Republic Canal in New Amsterdam on January 27th. He was picked up and taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, and subsequently taken to the Arokium Funeral Parlour.

A post-mortem examination was done and it revealed that Outar died from asphyxiation compounded with a fractured skull and multiple trauma to the body.