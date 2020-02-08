Construction worker on murder charge after fatal attack on drinking buddy

A construction worker was remanded to prison yesterday after being charged with murdering a drinking companion, whose body was found floating in a New Amsterdam canal last week.

27-year-old Jerry Heralall was not required to plead when he was charged with the murder of Cleon Outar in Georgetown.

The charge, read by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, alleges that between January 25th and January 27th, at Republic Road, New Amsterdam, Berbice, he murdered Outar, 28, a labourer of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam.