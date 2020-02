Two for trial over murder of Better Hope pensioner

The trial of Sherwin Clark and Godfrey Gill who are accused of murdering Better Hope pensioner David Ramkissoon, is scheduled to commence this morning before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the High Court in Georgetown.

The 12-member jury to hear the case will be empanelled before the trial commences. This too is set to take place this morning.

The charge against the duo is that on August 21st, 2016 at Better Hope, East Coast Demerara, they murdered Ramkissoon, 76, during the course of a robbery.