Trinidad: Man accused of killing teacher appears in court

(Trinidad Guardian) The man charged with the murder of school teacher Ashram Boodram has pending matters for attempted murder and armed robbery.
Carl Richardson, 30, of St John’s Village, Ste Madeleine, admitted that he also had a criminal record when he appeared in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court yesterday.
He appeared before Senior Magistrate Jo-Anne Connor who read the charge to him. He is accused of murdering Boodram on January 24 at Hibiscus Drive, Serenity Height, Debe. Boodram, a 50-year-old woodwork teacher, of Union Claxton Bay Secondary School, had just exited his vehicle which was parked in front of his home when he was approached by a man who shot him in the chest.
The assailant grabbed a lunch bag from Boodram and ran off.
Boodram died while being treated at the San Fernando General Hospital. Richardson was arrested by the police in New Grant on Friday.
Following investigations supervised by ASP Douglas, Insp Corrie and Sgt Ramjag, of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region Three, the police received instructions from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul to charge Richardson. He was charged by WPC Serioux.
Court prosecutor Cleyon Seedan handed over Richardson’s criminal record to the magistrate.
It revealed that he was sentenced to 18-months in jail in October 2018 for possession of a firearm while he has pending matters from 2016 for armed robbery and attempted murder.
He was remanded into custody and scheduled to reappear in court on March 4.