Trinidad: Man accused of killing teacher appears in court

(Trinidad Guardian) The man charged with the mur­der of school teacher Ashram Boodram has pend­ing mat­ters for at­tempt­ed mur­der and armed rob­bery.

Carl Richard­son, 30, of St John’s Vil­lage, Ste Madeleine, ad­mit­ted that he al­so had a crim­i­nal record when he ap­peared in the San Fer­nan­do Mag­is­trates’ Court yes­ter­day.

He ap­peared be­fore Se­nior Mag­is­trate Jo-Anne Con­nor who read the charge to him. He is ac­cused of mur­der­ing Boodram on Jan­u­ary 24 at Hi­bis­cus Dri­ve, Seren­i­ty Height, Debe. Boodram, a 50-year-old wood­work teacher, of Union Clax­ton Bay Sec­ondary School, had just ex­it­ed his ve­hi­cle which was parked in front of his home when he was ap­proached by a man who shot him in the chest.

The as­sailant grabbed a lunch bag from Boodram and ran off.

Boodram died while be­ing treat­ed at the San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal. Richard­son was ar­rest­ed by the po­lice in New Grant on Fri­day.

Fol­low­ing in­ves­ti­ga­tions su­per­vised by ASP Dou­glas, In­sp Cor­rie and Sgt Ram­jag, of the Homi­cide Bu­reau of In­ves­ti­ga­tions Re­gion Three, the po­lice re­ceived in­struc­tions from Deputy Di­rec­tor of Pub­lic Pros­e­cu­tions Joan Hon­ore-Paul to charge Richard­son. He was charged by WPC Se­ri­oux.

Court pros­e­cu­tor Cley­on Seedan hand­ed over Richard­son’s crim­i­nal record to the mag­is­trate.

It re­vealed that he was sen­tenced to 18-months in jail in Oc­to­ber 2018 for pos­ses­sion of a firearm while he has pend­ing mat­ters from 2016 for armed rob­bery and at­tempt­ed mur­der.

He was re­mand­ed in­to cus­tody and sched­uled to reap­pear in court on March 4.