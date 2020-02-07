Net-Rockers steamroll Milerock

Net-Rockers crushed Milerock 4-1 when the Upper Demerara Football Association-sanctioned ‘Mash Cup’ continued on Wednesday at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground, Linden.

The contest was effectively over at the end of the first half as Net-Rockers romped to a commanding 3-0 lead in the space of 16 minutes. Joel Isaacs commenced the rout under fortuitous circumstances in the sixth minute, as his free-kick from the top of the box, took a deflection and settled into the back of the net.

Shane Luckie got into the scoring act in the 13th minute, slotting home from inside the left of the penalty box unchallenged. Rawle Fraser made his presence felt three minutes onward, placing his effort into the bottom of the net, after latching onto a left side pass from Luckie inside the penalty box.