Ballot papers for elections arrive

Ballot papers and statements of polls for the March 2nd general and regional elections arrived in Guyana just after 6 am yesterday on an Atlas Air (747-400) N475MC cargo aircraft.

The cargo was subsequently transported under heavy guard to the High Street, Kingston headquarters of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM). Under the watchful eyes of commission members, party agents and foreign observers, GECOM staff extracted ballot papers to be dispatched to balloting stations across the country and to Guyana’s foreign missions.

Speaking with reporters, Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield said he was happy that “the ballots – both ordinary and tendered – and the Statements of Poll are all here.”