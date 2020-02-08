Cops accused of taking millions to duck charges over sub-machine gun, ammo

Several police ranks, including a senior officer, are now the subject of an internal probe after being accused of collecting millions of dollars to prevent the laying of charges over the discovery of a sub-machine gun and a quantity of ammunition at a city business place last year.

Police sources yesterday told Stabroek News that the money was allegedly paid to the senior rank by a city businessman, whose son was among the suspects arrested after the find, to prevent the matter from reaching the courts.

The ranks are all said to be stationed at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Eve Leary.