13 persons being monitored after return from China -more arrivals expected this weekend

Following the coronavirus outbreak, local authorities are currently monitoring 13 persons who have returned to Guyana from China and a few others are expected to arrive in the country this weekend, Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO) Dr Karen Gordon-Campbell has said.

Gordon-Campbell, in an invited comment yesterday, told Stabroek News that the persons came directly from China on different occasions from January to this week.

Among them are students who were on scholarships and “a few persons” from the Chinese embassy, she said.