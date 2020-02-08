GAWU says GuySuCo to pay wage increase

After a freeze on wage increases since 2015, the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU) yesterday announced that the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) had approved “pay increases” for sugar workers and that it was studying the development before making a decision on acceptance.

“At a meeting between the GAWU and the GuySuCo today (February 07)… the sugar corporation informed that it approved certain pay increases to the sugar workers,” a press release from GAWU stated.

But while the union had been pressing for retroactive increases to 2019, sources told Stabroek News that the pay increase offered is from January of this year and is not equal to the percentage increase given to public servants last year. “It is from January of this year and not from last year,” a source close to the process said.