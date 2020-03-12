Almost 100 person asked to self-isolate since screening for coronavirus began at CJIA -limited test kits available

Since Guyana began screening for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at the country’s main port of entry, the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) Timehri, to date approximately 97 persons, who travelled from places with confirmed cases of the disease, were asked to self-isolate after leaving the airport.

This was revealed by Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Shamdeo Persaud yesterday. He spoke at the Coronavirus Disease Symposium, hosted by the Ministry of Public Health at the National Cultural Centre.

Late yesterday, it was confirmed that Guyana had its first case of COVID-19. A woman, aged 52, died.