Barnacle-infested planks on upgraded Leguan stelling draws residents’ ire

Residents of Leguan are calling for the immediate replacement of barnacle-infested planks used for the upgrading of the Leguan Ferry Stelling.

When Stabroek News visited the island on Sunday, pest-ridden planks were seen along the stelling in parts that were said to have already been upgraded. The contract for the upgrade of the stelling was awarded to S. Maraj Contracting Services in 2018 for $413.2 million.

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s (MoPI) Public Relations Department, when contacted by this newspaper on Tuesday, said they needed to look into the matter. Later on Tuesday, it was said that the wood residents are complaining of were the old planks that were there already. The ministry said that a further response would be given to Stabroek News the following day but subsequent attempts to reach the officials were futile.