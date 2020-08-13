Rehab work on Leguan Stelling to restart today

Rehabilitation work on the Leguan Stelling will resume today.

A release yesterday from the Ministry of Public Works said that from today to Sunday, August 16 there will be no disruption to the regular schedule for the ferry service.

Residents of Leguan are asked to note that there will be a short period of disruption from Monday, August 17, 2020 until further notice as the contractor will begin driving piles along the main carriageway.

The release said that a change of schedule will be published by the Transport and Harbours Department tomorrow.

Residents are asked to adhere to all precautionary measures and signage within the working zone.

Rehabilitation work on the decrepit stelling began in December last year. In February this year, residents expressed disquiet about the condition of some of the planks used.