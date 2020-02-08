Lawsuit filed for disclosure of Ali’s academic credentials

With questions still lingering about the academic bona fides of PPP/C presidential candidate Irfaan Ali, two citizens have moved to the High Court for disclosure, while arguing that they are entitled to know the qualifications of the presidential hopeful as with any other, before deciding to vote for a particular candidate.

In a fixed date application, plaintiffs Dianna Deravinne Rajcumar and Phillip Marcus want the High Court to make a declaration to this effect, and order that Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo make available to them all the academic certificates Ali claims he has.

Jagdeo, in his capacity of representative of the list for the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), and the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), are listed as the defendants/respondents in the matter.