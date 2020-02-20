Jagdeo seeking to have lawsuit on Ali’s qualifications struck out

Attorney Anil Nandlall has filed an application on behalf of Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo, to strike out the lawsuit calling on him to disclose the academic certificates which PPP/C presidential candidate Irfaan Ali claims he has.

Among other things, Nandlall is arguing that the proceedings have no cause of action and constitute an abuse of the process of the court.

His position is that while eligibility of a presidential candidate “may be” a question for the court, suitability, he said, is a question for the electorate while advancing that the suit filed does not question Ali’s eligibility.