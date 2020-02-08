Lewis slams Scott, other labour ministry officials for ‘incompetence’ in handling RUSAL dispute

The laidback approach to resolving industrial issues between the Guyana Bauxite and General Workers Union (GB&GWU) and majority Russian-owned Bauxite Company of Guyana Inc (BCGI) is an illustration of the Department of Labour’s “incompetence”, General Secretary of the union Lincoln Lewis has said.

A visibly-frustrated Lewis told reporters at a press conference yesterday that the Department of Labour has failed to aggressively find a solution to the matter and he singled out junior Minister of Social Protection with responsibility for Labour Keith Scott, Chief Labour Officer Charles Ogle and Consultant to the Labour Department Francis Carryl.

“Ogle, Scott and the others in there are incompetent. That’s the story—a bunch of incompetent men who are working for the employer against the state,” an upset Lewis declared.