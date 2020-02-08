CWI conducts coach education forum locally

Cricket West Indies Director of Cricket (DOC) Jimmy Adams along with the administration’s first ever Coach Education Manager, Chris Brabazon Thursday concluded a one-day seminar with local coaches.

The seminar was held at the National Stadium, Providence where 22 coaches with a minimum of a Level One certification turned out for the event.

The large turn-out elicited a shower of praises from both tutors.

“We are really happy first of all with the turn-out,” said Adams.

“We had quite a few guidance coaches who are involved in the coaching pathway and the feedback we got from them is invaluable,” he added.