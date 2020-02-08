Sports

CWI conducts coach education forum locally

CWI Director of Cricket, Jimmy Adams (right) and Coach Education Manager, Chris Brabazon
Cricket West Indies Director of Cricket (DOC) Jimmy Adams along with the administration’s first ever Coach Education Manager, Chris Brabazon Thursday  concluded a one-day seminar with local coaches.

The seminar was held at the National Stadium, Providence where 22 coaches with a minimum of a Level One certification turned out for the event.

The large turn-out elicited a shower of praises from both tutors.

“We are really happy first of all with the turn-out,” said Adams.

“We had quite a few guidance coaches who are involved in the coaching pathway and the feedback we got from them is invaluable,” he added.