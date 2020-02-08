First time champion to be crowned in Linden

The coronation of a new champion will occur this evening at the Christianburg hardcourt when Swag Entertainment lock horns with Quiet Storm in the grand final of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden championship.

According to tournament coordinator Rawle Gittens, “All systems are in place for an exciting night of action which will bring the curtains down on the Linden zone. At the end of the night we will crown a first time champion, an event which has occurred rather frequently and which indicates the competitive nature of the competition. The final is expected to be highly competitive putting two teams with different styles against each other. Once again we would like to thank the fans and the players for their continued support and commitment to the brand.”

Billed as the tournament favourite by many pundits, Swag Entertainment will be in a confident mood in what is their second appearance in the championship match.