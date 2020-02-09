Can APNU+AFC consider holding regular meetings so canal can be cleaned often?

Dear Editor,

The trench between a pair of parallel streets, Second Street, Cove & John, ECD, had not been cleaned for a long while. However, on Friday morning, a group of workers arrived and proceeded to clean one-half of the said trench.

An APNU+AFC campaign meeting was held that afternoon at a corner near to the cleaned half of the trench.

Editor, most of us here are not educated but simple reasoning leads us to conclude that it was this meeting that precipitated the cleaning; we may be wrong. But if we are right, then can we ask the APNU+AFC to quickly hold another meeting at the other end of the street, so that the other half of the trench can be cleaned?

Also, they may consider holding regular meetings here so that the trench is cleaned often.

The trench has stagnant water, hence it is a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Caimans are also present.

Yoursfaithfully,

Donald Ramnaraine