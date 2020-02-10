Trinidad: Man in black with gloves gunned down

(Trinidad Express) A man dressed in all black and wearing black gloves, was shot and killed in St James on Saturday night.

At around 11:45p.m. residents of Woodbine Terrace Bournes Road St. James heard explosions.

The Western Division Task Force responded.

Police officers discovered the body of Jules Bruce, alias “Sonny”, of Upper Donald Hill Long Circular St. James lying in a river running parallel to a track off Woodbine Terrace.

Bruce, 38, was dressed in a black long sleeve jersey black 3/4 pants , black sneakers and black gloves. Homicide officers recovered 27 spent shells.

Police suspect Bruce was shot further uphill in Woodbine and finished off where he was found.