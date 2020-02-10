Trinidad: Two killed in attack targeting Rachael Sukhdeo

(Trinidad Express) Police say that Rachael Sukhdeo, the widowed wife of murdered used car and real estate dealer Sheron Sukhdeo, was the intended target of an attack that ended in the shooting deaths of two people at a nature resort in Princes Town yesterday afternoon.

Dead are Sukhdeo’s friend Neera Ramnath, 39, and Craig Hoi Pong, 39, whose father Carl Hoi Pong owns the resort know as Nia Valley, located at Matilda Village, east of Princes Town.

A third person, Stephen Bovell, was shot in the shoulder.

Ramnath lived at Ragoonanan Road, Cha-guanas and Craig Hoi Pong, a US resident, was in Trinidad on a visit.

There was a family lime at the resort yesterday afternoon at which Rachael Sukhdeo and Neera Ramnath were involved.

At around 3.30p.m. Craig Hoi Pong drove to the top of a hill in order to lock the barrier leading to the resort.

He was met by a gunman wearing Muslim garb. The gunman shot him. Hoi Pong ran, but fell and died.

Police say two gunmen then entered the resort and walked to a bamboo grove where the lime was talking place. He opened fire on Ramnath, who police say resembled Rachael Sukhdeo. Ramnath died at the scene and Bovell was shot.

Police believe at least three people were involved in the attack and the suspects left in a Nissan Sylphy.

Police said they recovered 5.56mm and 9mm shells.

Carl Hoi Pong issued a statement on Facebook shortly after the killings, to say he was not among the victims. His son owns a vehicle customization business in the US.