Trinidad: Murdered mom emulated Rachael Sukhdeo

THE family of Neera Ramnath, who was fatally shot on Sunday, in what was believed a failed hit on Rachael Sukhdeo, the widow of a slain Chaguanas car dealer, has declined to comment on her death.

Ramnath’s mother, who also declined to provide her name yesterday when the Express visi­ted the family’s Raghunanan Road home, has instead asked for “privacy during this very difficult time”, but was appreciative of an outpouring of support since her daughter’s death.

A number of residents in the quiet, country-like area, just off Chaguanas, said the killing of Ramnath was “tragic”, and that she had been “very close” to Sukhdeo.



Ramnath, 39, and businessman Craig Hoi Pong, also 39, were killed by gunmen at the Nia Valley Resort in Princes Town, where Sukhdeo was also present.

A third person, Stephen Bovell, was shot in the shoulder.

Sukhdeo became well-known when, a few years ago, she took to social media to berate her late husband, Sheron Sukhdeo, for domestic violence.

The pair later reunited, but Sheron Sukhdeo was gunned down at his business place on ­Caroni Savannah Road in 2018.

Since then, there have been reports of attempts on his ­widow’s life, including one last May.



Several persons living near Ramnath’s home said she was rarely at that house and was known for her close friendship with Sukhdeo.

Some reports have suggested Ramnath was shot at because of a resemblance to Sukhdeo.

One resident said this may have been the case, as the friends were known to emulate each ­other’s looks.

“She (Neera) had done her hair just like Rachael’s,” one ­female resident said. “They were always together. Apparently, Rachael used to also buy the same clothes for her friend.”

The Express was told Ramnath has left behind a one-month-old baby, but this could not be ­confirmed.

The resident said Ramnath had “always been a pleasant person” and it was “unfortunate if she was killed because of her company”.

“It is very sad. I hope the truth is found out as to why she was killed,” the woman said, adding Ramnath’s friendship with Sukhdeo had caused some strife in her (Ramnath’s) personal life.

“I believe a lot of people close to her tried to talk to her about it, but she was very close to Sukhdeo,” the woman said.