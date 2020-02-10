Indigenous peoples have to be liberated from the two-party hegemony

Dear Editor,

Over the years polarized politics of the two main political parties has crept into Indigenous peoples’ traditional communities in Guyana with the philosophy to divide and rule us. This neo-colonial political hegemony on us makes the two rival parties vie for our votes. We are numbered approximately eighty thousand, albeit not all this number is eligible to vote on election day. The two main parties are eyeing this demographic because it is important for one party winning overwhelmingly over the other. But to capture our votes they feel they need to put us against one another, and thus we become passive to politicians and their political rethoric.

This political quagmire especially during elections time has ruptured the harmonious nature of us being ‘a gentle people’ to having sentiments of political rivalry and being against one another. To also be viewed as either belonging to the opposition camp or the coalition; or for those who are fed up with politics, to be neutral. For the majority of us, this neo-colonial political hegemony has also penetrated all spheres of our lives and made us become a population subordinated to the two political giants and their doctrine on us. Hence, there is a need for liberation.

Those who embraced the two main parties’ ideologies, adopted them as part of their invented DNAs and worldviews. In so doing most of us believe what politicians tell us, thus allowing them to brainwash and even sell us out; and we won´t care because they gave us handouts and we love them. However, on the flipside to this reality, important elements of our indigenous cosmovision: like integrity, our collective actions and critical analysis of politics are stifled. Our passive attitude makes us believe that what comes from the outside (politicians and their one-sided views) are better than what we possessed for years.

Being part of this political arena in Guyana´s invented “democracy” we see most of our people gyrating in a frenzy holding the flags of their political parties and looking up to “their leaders” as their saviours. But, the same people attending the campaign rallies after the elections are over will be the ones who will be complaining and eventually be contented with the improper works carried out in villages, most times by party affiliates and friends of the rulers.

Furthermore, we attend these big rallies and cheer politicians even when they contradict themselves in their speeches concerning providing jobs for us in mining; knowing fully well that extractive industries will destroy the pristine rain forest and pollute the rivers that we depend on for survival as part of our indigenous cosmovision of a good life.

As such, I share a sentimental pessimism of most of us being fooled. In post-election 2020, it will be sad to see that when these same politicians win, they would continue to deliver slapdash works on projects such as: not building proper roads in the interior among other top downwards ad hoc projects for our people.

At campaign rallies one perceives that politicians project themselves as saviours to us in providing social services, for example: lights, roads and bridges etc, but really these are basic human rights every citizen of a country should have undertaken with taxpayers’ money. So it should not be seen as a political party that is delivering, but a caring and concerned government providing for all citizens of the state.

Editor, I am not against “development”. I endorse it for us to enjoy the adequate services available in this modern time. Nonetheless, from the indigenous worldview of development, which is pivotal for us, I would like my fellow indigenous brethren to reflect on the following: before politicians and central government entered into indigenous communities to provide us with services of a “good life” how did we survive?

In this context, it is important we make critical analysis of politicians and their campaign propagandas as we vote for them, because we need to elect leaders who respect our culture and languages and who can value our contributions in keeping the pristine rainforest with our lifestyle for centuries of sustainable livelihood.

Our way of living sustainably and in harmony with nature has become a concern for us because we won´t like to know that what we have conserved over the centuries will be capitalised on by politicians to sell out our lands to extractive industries and for a few to reap the benefits. Hence, the need to elect good leaders who respect and can dialogue with us to agree on a balance.

On this note, there is a need for us indigenous peoples to continue educating the young ones (the indigenous way) to be more creative in making use of the lands and natural resources; and collaborate with conventional development for advancement of Guyana as we enjoy equal benefits such as: technology etc in the modern world.

In concluding, indigenous people should also exercise critical thinking and analyse political leaders to govern our country well. Because it is very important to elect good leaders who can govern all equally and rise above race-based differences in our multicultural and beautiful country. We should elect good leaders to put the Guyanese people’s issues first, for example: reform the constitution from its colonial laws, invest in quality education, modernise the health sector rather than being egoistic in putting priorities of political parties and becoming arrogant and power drunk. To cite Martin Luther King Jr. he nicely addressed this evil saying, “We need leaders not in love with money but in love with justice. Not in love with publicity but in love with humanity”.

Yours faithfully,

Medino Abraham