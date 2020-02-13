ANUG meetings have been `small but good’ – Ramkarran

“Small but good” is how presidential candidate of A New and United Guyana (ANUG), Ralph Ramkarran describes the meetings being held around the country by his party.

“Our meetings are very small. We don’t have money to advertise, we don’t have people to hand out leaflets and we don’t have persons who can visit the communities to announce. We are a small party so we go to market areas where people are located,” he told Stabroek News in an interview.

According to Ramkarran while every meeting has had a rather “sparse” attendance the response from those who do show up suggests that ANUG “will do well enough” at the March 2 General and Regional Elections (GRE).