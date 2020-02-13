Health centre launched at Eccles

A new $30 million primary health care facility in Eccles, East Bank Demerara was yesterday commissioned by Public Health Minister Volda Lawrence, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).
Serving a catchment area of 6000, the health centre has already begun offering a range of services.
DPI said that the services offered by the trained professionals include chronic diseases, foot care, child and adolescent health, prenatal, STD testing as well as diagnostic treatment for Voluntary Counselling and Testing (VCT).