Brothers accused of GTT Giftland Mall robbery still in police custody

The two brothers suspected of committing the robbery at the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) kiosk at Giftland Mall remain in police custody,

Commander of Region 4(A) Edgar Thomas yesterday told Stabroek News that they are still in the early stages of investigation and the brothers are being questioned. He noted that no new information has been provided to ranks working the case and they are unable to determine at this time if any charges will be instituted against the suspects.

The police are still on the hunt for a third individual, who managed to evade lawmen on Tuesday during an intelligence-led operation.