$1M up for grabs at Golden Republic T20 Bash

In celebration of Guyana’s 50th Republic Anniversary, the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has collaborated with the Ministry of Social Cohesion’s Department of Culture, Youth and Sport to host the Golden Republic T20 Bash with one million dollars up for grabs.

According to Secretary of the GCB, Anand Sanasie, who spoke at a press conference at the National Communications Network’s (NCN) Homestretch Avenue offices yesterday, the event will attract the best players from Guyana including national players, who will form the core of two teams named “Hetmyer Hurricanes” and “Rutherford Renegades,” captained by Shimron Hetmyer and Sherfane Rutherford respectively.

While the two skippers were announced, Sanasie disclosed that the two squads of 13 players each are yet to be finalised with the likes of regional players Carlos Brathwaite, Rayad Emrit and Chadwick Walton, among those contacted for participation.