National U-20 players denied entry by Nicaragua return home

Guyana Football Federation (GFF) General Secretary Ian Alves has confirmed that CONCACAF is fully aware of the denial of entry of five Golden Jaguars U-20 internationals to Nicaragua for the impending CONCACAF U-20 Men’s Qualifiers, which is slated for February 15th-23rd.

“We have informed them based on what occurred. We are awaiting the manager’s report and will decide from there what course of action to take. CONCACAF is aware of the situation. We have informed them as is required because they will be expecting a specific number of players to participate,” Alves told Stabroek Sport in an exclusive interview.