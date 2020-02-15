Tucville youth jailed over gun, ammo

A Tucville youth was yesterday sentenced to two years in jail for possession of an unlicensed gun, which was found hidden in his pants.

Darrel Kennedy, 23, of Lot 323 Tucville, Georgetown, was sentenced for two separate charges; the unlawful possession of a .32 pistol and the unlawful possession of two .32 live rounds. Kennedy was found with these items after a search was conducted by police officers on his person on November 21st, last year at Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt.

Police had said Kennedy was in his yard when ranks approached him and conducted a search. The firearm was found in the crotch of his pants and he acknowledged its presence before he was arrested. He, however, had denied the charges.

After finding him guilty, Georgetown Magistrate Annette Singh yesterday sentenced Kennedy to two years for each charge, but ordered that the sentences run concurrently.

Kennedy is also charged with stealing a motorcycle, valued at $435,000, which is the property of Quincy Hinds on November 18th. A ruling is yet to be made by the court on that charge.