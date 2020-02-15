Leopold Street takes on Rio All Stars in marquee showdown

When the dust finally settles at the National Gymnasium this evening, the finalists in in the Magnum Tonic Wine Mashramani Futsal Champion-ship will be known.

In the semifinals, Leopold Street will oppose Rio All-Stars and Bent Street will engage Kingston.

Leopold Street and Rio All-Stars at 22:00hrs will be the marquee showdown in what promises to be an exciting semifinal round.

The matchup, a rematch of the earlier group stage action, pits an established giant against an emerging force in clash that is fitting of a final.

The numbers certainly paint a picture of what is expected to be a very competitive meeting with the previous aforesaid skirmish ending scoreless.

Leopold Street possesses a roster littered with exceptional talents such as Omallo Williams, Eon Alleyne, captain Okeene Fraser, Benjamin Opara, Delwyn Fraser and Darren Benjamin.

This conglomerate of quality has produced nine goals with the highlights being wins over fierce rival Gold is Money and the improving Avocado Ballers.

On the defensive end, an overall tally of four goals have been conceded. However only a solitary concession has occurred in the elimination rounds.

On the other hand, a solid defensive structure has provided the avenue for Rio All-Stars progression to the semifinal section.

Clean sheet victories against traditional giants Back Circle and Future Stars has ushered in the confidence of a possible place in the final. Key in the aforementioned results were the duo of Solomon Austin and Cecil Jackman.

On the offensive end, seven goals have emanated from the likes of Jermin Junior, Kelsey Benjamin, Lennox Cort and Job Caesar, which highlights their underrated attacking quality.

Meanwhile, the earlier semifinal encounter at 21:00hrs will be another chapter in the David vs Goliath mould, as underdogs Kingston face-off with powerhouse and former champion Bent Street.

While the assignment ahead for Kingston is arduous, the relative newcomer has exceeded all expectations with victories over giant Sparta Boss and Spartacus.

A total of 10 goals have been recorded by the offensive line which features the breakout star of the event Stephon Reynolds in partnership with the experienced Nigel Denny.

Defensively, Kingston has conceded six times, which is the worst record amongst the remaining sides.

For Bent Street, the objective is to avoid becoming another heavyweight to fall at the hands of their impending foe. Judging by the numbers, Bent Street justifies their tag as the tournament favourite.

Littered with national players such as Daniel Wilson, Colin Nelson, Akel Clarke and Sheldon Holder, as well as rising stars Jermaine Beckles and Adrian Aaron, Bent Street possess the best record on both sides of the ball.

From the attacking perspective, a total of 18 goals have been fashioned. This also resulted in elimination wins over Sophia and Mocha. In terms of the rearguard, Bent Street has only surrendered three goals, which is the joint best record.

Esan Griffith, the tournament coordinator, during pre-match comments said, “Tonight will decide who will contest the grand finale for the coveted championship and fans can expect a thrilling night of action which has been the hallmark of the tournament since its inception, moreso this year which has provided several unlikely results.”

He added, “The tournament has lived up to and exceeded all expectations with the quality and excitement that has been on display from the opening night. The success of the tournament wouldn’t be possible without the sponsors and more importantly the players and fans who have afforded us the unwavering support from day one.”

Before to the start of the two semi-final matches, several exhibition matches will be staged.

First prize is $600,000 and a trophy while the second prize is $400,000 and a trophy. The third and fourth place prizes are $200,000 and $100,000 respectively and trophies.

Other sponsors of the event include the National Sports Commission and MVP Sports.