Bent Street, Rio All Stars reach final

Former winners Bent Street will battle newcomer Rio All-Stars in the final of the third annual Magnum Tonic Wine Mashramani Futsal Championship this Saturday after securing semi-final wins over Kingston and Leopold Street respectively at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

Bent Street earned their second appearance in the final after defeating Kingston 5-3 Saturday night.

Colin Nelson scored a first half double in the third and 18th minute whilst William Europe, Sheldon Holden and Adrian Aaron etched their name on the scorer’s sheet in the 11th, 24th and 26th minute respectively.