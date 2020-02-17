Captains France, Jardine lead teams to championship glory

It was a day to remember for those who wore the captain’s armband as Pepsi Hikers’ Robert France and GBTI GCC Tigers’ Sonia Jardine produced quality performances to lead their sides to championship glory in the Bounty and Antonio’s Grille one-day outdoor hockey tournament at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence on Saturday.

Hikers, in the final, defeated Bounty GCC the Sequal 2-0. Both goals came off the stick of captain France either side of the half-time whistle as he delivered yet another title for his side.

Semi-final action saw Hikers sneaking past Bounty GCC Pitbulls 2-0 in a penalty shootout while the Sequal accounted for YMCA Old Fort Carriers 1-0 via a similar route.