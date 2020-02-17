Vantull breaches GDF’s armour with belligerent, unbeaten ton

A belligerent, unbeaten century from journeyman Damien Vantull spurred the University of Guyana to an 89-run win over the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) in the latest round of the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) New Building Society 40 overs, second-division tournament. The two sides met at the Queen’s College battleground where the students won the toss and elected to bat. That decision was seemingly the wrong one as they quickly sunk to 96-8. Vantull though, was still at the crease and batted with a sense of calm before unleashing a savage attack on the officers.

The left-hander swatted 12 massive sixes and nine fours in an unbeaten knock of 131 and shared in a 91-run ninth-wicket partnership with Yekini Favourite (36).