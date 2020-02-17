Da Silva lands Open Category title

Twelve-year-old Louis Da Silva yesterday played a stellar hand to secure the coveted Open Category title in the 2020 Bounty Farm Ltd Handicap Squash Tournament at the Georgetown Club Ltd.

Da Silva defeated the equally talented Mohryan Baksh in a final which featured two of the youngest finalist ever in the history of the tournament.

Da Silva (10) though emerged as the storyline of the tournament. The twelve-year-old who was ice-cool defeated thirteen-year-old Baksh (0) 15 – 1, 15 – 10. The first game was over in a flash as Louis quickly won the five points to secure victory in the first game.