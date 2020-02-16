APA, toshaos council hosting forum to hear from parties contesting polls

At least seven of the nine political parties contesting the March 2nd general and regional elections have agreed to participate in a non-partisan candidates’ forum being held by the Amerindian Peoples Association (APA) in collaboration with the National Toshaos’ Council (NTC).

The forum, scheduled for 5.30 pm on February 19th at the Regency Suites Hotel, will see representatives of the parties engage on issues and concerns of the Indigenous Peoples.

APA Communications and Visibility Officer Mariah Lall confirmed to Sunday Stabroek that up to yesterday, seven parties, including the two major parties—APNU+AFC and the PPP/C—had confirmed their participation.