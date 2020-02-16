Citizenship Initiative discloses campaign finances -calls on other parties to do the same

In keeping with a promise made at the start of its campaign, The Citizenship Initiative (TCI) has disclosed its financing and expenditure for the upcoming general and regional elections, while calling on other parties to do the same in the interest of public accountability.

TCI last Tuesday released a breakdown of the just over $2.5 million in donations it managed to raise from its inception up to the end of January as well as its just over $2 million in expenditure for the same period.

“This is not a requirement by law but we believe it is a critical measure towards inspiring public confidence in the integrity of political players,” TCI Executive and Founding Member Shazaam Ally said in a statement, explaining the rationale behind the party’s disclosure.